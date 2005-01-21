Lie Detectors

Nick Griffiths, government minister responsible for coal health, has rejected claims that lie detectors are to be used on former miners and their families claiming compensation for chronic bronchitis and emphysema. The denial came when the minister was being quizzed by Mick Clapham MP, who said:



As soon as he was approached by insurers about lie detectors, he immediately ruled them out. He said that the latest speech technology should be used on no account.



Insurers handling the claims had asked Mr Griffiths to consider using lie detectors. In response the Department of Trade and Industry, which is responsible for compensation claims, pointed out that of the 750,000 registered claims, only 2% have caused any suspicion.



A total of £140m in compensation has been paid to Barnsley ex-miners and their families. Mr Clapham said that the figure would increase substantially.