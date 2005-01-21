Environmental Bill

Mick Clapham, MP for Barnsley West and Penistone, has called for the proposed Environmental Bill to be implemented swiftly as it would introduce significant new powers to help clean up Barnsley and be of great help to local communities.



Mick Clapham said: Environmental damage such as graffiti, fly-posting and general littering is a menace that is becoming all too prevalent in many communities - urban and rural.



I have often seen unwanted items, such as furniture, baths and cookers which have been dropped at the side of the road.



Fly-tipping creates or adds to community's sense of neglect and makes people fear that no one cares for their neighbourhood.



I will be working hard to make sure these measures are agreed sooner rather than later, so that the police, council and other local groups can get on with the job of making Barnsley a safer, cleaner place to live.