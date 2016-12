Council Tax

MP Mick Clapham is backing a campaign to stop pensioners missing out on council tax reductions. It is estimated that the elderly lose around £426 a year in benefits because they do not realise they are eligible for rebates.



The Barnsley MP said: Don't pay more than you need to. If you are entitled to Council Tax Benefit I want you to get every penny.



Claims may be back-dated to January 2004. For more information please phone 01226 770770.