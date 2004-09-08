MP seeks views on burning issue

Barnsley West and Penistone MP Mick Clapham is asking his constituents to have their say on whether or not smoking should be banned in public places. He says it has been banned in pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants from Dublin to Los Angeles and asks whether Barnsley should do the same.



He says Medical evidence increasingly shows that second-hand smoke is a major health risk for workers and friends of smokers. It's a question that divides friends and even families. On one side are the health concerns of staff and customers who do not smoke. On the other, the right of smokers to enjoy their habit and the worries of business owners who are concerned over losing valuable customers.



