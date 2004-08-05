Welcome

This blog is being maintained on behalf of Michael Clapham, Labour MP for Barnsley West and Penistone. Michael has a website maintained by those very nice people over at ePolitix.com, which not only contains his biography, but also details of various Bills and EDMs he has voted on, along with press releases and speeches.



However, Michael holds clear opinions on both politics and society which do not appear on the ePolitix website, although these thoughts are often articulated in correspondance with his constituents. If this blog proves to be beneficial to both Michael and the people he represents then hopefully it will be taken over by his contituency party.