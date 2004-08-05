Michael Clapham is the Labour MP for Barnsley West and Penistone. This blog is not an official website, but has been created to demonstrate to Michael and his constituency workers the benefits of blogging for MPs.

About Me

Name: Michael Clapham Location: Barnsley, South Yorkshire, United Kingdom

Michael Clapham was born in Barnsley and has represented the constituency of Barnsley West and Penistone since 1992.



Married with 2 children, he gained a BSc in Sociology from Leeds Polytechnic, PGCE from the University of Leeds and an MPhil in Industrial Relations from the University of Bradford.



Micheal is the Chair of the All-Party Occupational Safety and Health Group, Chair of the All-Party Coal Fields Communities Group, Vice-Chair of the All-Party Fire Safety Group and a member of the North Atlantic Assembly.



A member of the NUM and Greenpeace, Michael also sits on a number of local committees.

