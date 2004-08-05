Surgeries
Michael typically holds 2 constituency surgeries a month, on Saturdays between 10:00am and 12:00 noon. Given the large geographic area covered by his constituency, the venue varies from one surgery to the next, but typical venues include:
- Constituency Office, 18 Regents St, Barnsley
- British Legion, Penistone
- Market Hotel, Elsecar
- Barugh Green Primary School, Barugh Green
- Ward Green Primary School, Worsbrough
- Town Hall, Hoyland
- Resource Centre, Kendray
- Miners Welfare, Dodworth
- Miners Welfare, Worsbrough
- 12 Windhill Drive, Darton
The next set of surgery dates will be published here as soon as they are available.
5 Comments:
Hey, welcome from Almost David Lepper http://davidlepper.blogspot.com
Nice one!
Cheers,
Ivan
Congrats to you as well. Hopefully this will demonstrate to the local constituency party that blogging is a worthwhile activity for MPs to undertake, especially where the constituency covers such a large geographical area.
Welcome - this is accelerating nicely!! How many blogs FOR MP's will there be by the time Parliament returns from recess???
How many blogs eh? Well, I reckon two or three hundred would be great, but to be honest, if we make one hundred then - as a group - we should have got some momentum going. Just blogging the other two Barnsley MPs now.
this is a good idea- but there doesn't seem to be anywhere that people can post comments without being a blogger.....will this restrict the replies and comments?
