Iraq

Michael Clapham was an active opponent of the War on Iraq. He was one of the initial signatories to the No War On Iraq Liaison. He also voted against the government line on Divisions 96, 97, 117 and 118.



In the Iraq Debate of 26th Feb 2003, Michael made the following observation:



Mr. Michael Clapham (Barnsley, West and Penistone): Does my hon. Friend agree that in recent regime changes, such as those in Chile and Nicaragua, bad regimes have been replaced with worse regimes?



Michael should be applauded for his whole stance on the War in Iraq, and especially his determination to vote for what was right rather than simply following the government line.