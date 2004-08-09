Free Train Tickets

Ten free first class rail tickets from Sheffield to London are available for Barnsley residents who are interested in visiting an exhibition at the House of Commons.



Mick Clapham asked Midland Mainline for the tickets so his constituents could have a chance to see the House to Home exhibition in Westminster Hall on 18th August.



Mr Clapham will be drawing the lucky numbers on 11th August, and the winners will be met at the House of Commons and shown round the exhibition.



To enter the draw, open only to residents of the Barnsley West and Penistone constituency, contact Michael at his constituency office by midnight on 10th August.