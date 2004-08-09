Firework Law

New laws dealing with yobs who use fireworks to terrorise neighbourhoods have been welcomed by Michael Clapham, MP for Barnsley West and Penistone. The law makes it an offence for fireworks to be used between 11pm and 7am anywhere other than at a designated celebration. It further outlaws the possession of fireworks by under-18s in a public place.



Mr Clapham said:



Many of my constituents have complained about noisy fireworks being used in completely the wrong place.